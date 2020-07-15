Episode 129: Gavin Newsom’s Vertical Ambition

Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign in San Diego, Calif. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

David and Will discuss the governor’s renewed lockdown order and the LA teachers union’s ransom note to the public demanding higher taxes and terminating school police and universal health care in exchange for reopened schools. In other news: Bay Area Rapid Transit will defund police and hire unarmed “ambassadors.” We celebrate the anniversary of Negro League baseball with a memory of the day Walter “Big Train” Johnson (Fullerton High School and Washington Senators) lost to the Los Angeles Giants. Music by Metalachi.

