Episode 129: Gavin Newsom’s Vertical Ambition

David and Will discuss the governor’s renewed lockdown order and the LA teachers union’s ransom note to the public demanding higher taxes and terminating school police and universal health care in exchange for reopened schools. In other news: Bay Area Rapid Transit will defund police and hire unarmed “ambassadors.” We celebrate the anniversary of Negro League baseball with a memory of the day Walter “Big Train” Johnson (Fullerton High School and Washington Senators) lost to the Los Angeles Giants. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Editorial: The lesson of California’s rapid return to abnormalcy
- Newsom orders all California counties to close indoor restaurants, bars
- BART “Derailed’’: The Good, the Weird and the Dangerous — Emmy nomination
- Oscar Grant’s family calls BART board member’s comments ‘racist’, demands removal
- Defunding police: BART to shift $2 million from police to ambassadors
- UTLA holds students hostage, sends ransom notes to Los Angeles parents
- LA teachers union: Schools can’t reopen unless charter schools shut down, police defunded
- Los Angeles Unified enrollment dips below 600,000, a first in more than three decades
- California’s K-12 spending exceeds $20,000 per pupil
- AAP, education groups stress the importance of safety in school reopening
- Walter Johnson v Los Angeles Giants, 1908