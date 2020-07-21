Episode 130: Oakland’s Dog Diaper Day Afternoon

David and Will discuss food fights over McDonald’s, Trader Joe’s, and foie gras, Governor Gavin Newsom’s cynical handling of COVID-19 data, the racist impact of teachers unions walking out of classrooms, and the return of Major League Baseball — now with pumped-in crowd noise. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Newsom orders virtual instruction in most California counties
- L.A. Latino, Black students suffered deep disparities in online learning, records show
- Push to reopen Orange County schools without masks is tied to charter school proponents
- Health care workers begin 5-day strike at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Marin parents seek ‘micro-pods’ to share homeschool, distance learning duties
- Desperate parents pay whatever they can to escape online schools
- Foie gras back on the menu in California after court ruling
- A 17-year-old called out Trader Joe’s. Now the chain is dropping offensive labeling
- Judge Shutters Oakland’s Infamous ‘Dog Diaper’ McDonalds
- Star Trek gladiator fight!