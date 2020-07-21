Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 130: Oakland’s Dog Diaper Day Afternoon

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a three-run home run as Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann (16) is shown on the play at SunTrust Park, Atlanta, Ga., August 18, 2019. (Jason Getz/USA Today Sports)

David and Will discuss food fights over McDonald’s, Trader Joe’s, and foie gras, Governor Gavin Newsom’s cynical handling of COVID-19 data, the racist impact of teachers unions walking out of classrooms, and the return of Major League Baseball — now with pumped-in crowd noise. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

