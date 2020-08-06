Episode 132: Teachers Unions to Rich Parents: ‘Don’t Try This at Home — or Do, but Don’t Succeed’

David and Will wonder: Are “learning pods” a hate crime? What’s the meaning of the first COVID-19 death of a California child? Is LA’s distance-learning plan for fall a “smart start” or just a repeat of last spring’s dumb failure? Is the California Bar exam racist? Bonus: Entertaining ourselves (Netflix, Hulu, and the Great Books podcast) in the plague year. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- SF Chronicle on Bass v Harris
- Child at Valley Children’s in Madera has died from the coronavirus, hospital confirms
- The rich are creating a segregated school system in response to closures
- ‘Learning pods’ threaten to widen the privilege gap in Bay Area schooling
- Teachers union deal with LA Unified
- Celebrate: 200,000 California government employees free from forced unionization
- SEIU and AFSCME win right to represent childcare providers
- Tax hike on California millionaires would create 54% tax rate
- Bar none: State lowers hurdles for lawyers on exam
- Black Lives Matter plans protest to demand the removal of Sacramento’s city manager
- Netflix’s “Last Chance U” — the Oakland edition!
- Hulu’s “Palm Springs”
- Betty Smith’s “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” (thanks to John Miller and “Great Books Podcast”)
- American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company