Episode 132: Teachers Unions to Rich Parents: ‘Don’t Try This at Home — or Do, but Don’t Succeed’

A group of young school kids writing at their desk in class (Halfpoint/Getty Images)

David and Will wonder: Are “learning pods” a hate crime? What’s the meaning of the first COVID-19 death of a California child? Is LA’s distance-learning plan for fall a “smart start” or just a repeat of last spring’s dumb failure? Is the California Bar exam racist? Bonus: Entertaining ourselves (Netflix, Hulu, and the Great Books podcast) in the plague year. Music by Metalachi.

