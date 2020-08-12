Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 133: Kamala Harris, Authoritarian

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) during a gun-safety forum in Las Vegas, Nev., October 2, 2019 (Steve Marcus/Reuters)

David and Will consider the record of Joe Biden’s VP nominee, lament the cowardice of West Coast college football, and discuss the resignation of Governor Gavin Newsom’s top doc. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

Elections

Kamala Harris Is No Moderate

By
Kamala Harris, they assure us, is a “moderate.” A moderate what? Moderate compared to whom? Senator Harris is a moderate autocrat. During the Democratic primary debates, she vowed to ban so-called assault weapons by executive order. When Joe Biden pointed out that the president has no such power and is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Biden Apex

By
For Joe Biden, life is looking pretty sweet right now. After stumbling badly in the first three Democratic-primary contests, he mounted arguably the fastest and most surprising comeback in U.S. political history. He’s ahead in both national and swing-state polling against Trump. Most of the media are offering ... Read More
