Episode 133: Kamala Harris, Authoritarian

David and Will consider the record of Joe Biden’s VP nominee, lament the cowardice of West Coast college football, and discuss the resignation of Governor Gavin Newsom’s top doc. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP nominee
- 538 on Harris choice
- Kamala Harris’ ex suggests she ‘politely decline’ if asked to be Biden’s VP
- Kamala Harris was not a ‘Progressive Prosecutor’
- Don’t count on Kamala Harris
- Williamson: On Kamala Harris
- California Gov. Says Trump Unemployment Executive Action Spells Disaster For Budget
- 300,000 Coronavirus records go missing, prompting resignation of CA Public Health Director