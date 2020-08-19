Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 134: The Hottest Podcast on Record

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Sen. Kamala Harris launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., January 27, 2019. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

Governor Gavin Newsom looks everywhere but the mirror for an explanation of this week’s “unacceptable” blackouts. In other news, David and Will consider the sideshow over Kamala Harris’s citizenship, the role of religion in politics, the National Football League’s canonization of Stephon Clark, and why two state lawmakers think their proposals to tax California’s wealthy will save the state. Music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

