Episode 134: The Hottest Podcast on Record

Governor Gavin Newsom looks everywhere but the mirror for an explanation of this week’s “unacceptable” blackouts. In other news, David and Will consider the sideshow over Kamala Harris’s citizenship, the role of religion in politics, the National Football League’s canonization of Stephon Clark, and why two state lawmakers think their proposals to tax California’s wealthy will save the state. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Column: I wasn’t a fan of Kamala Harris. It took President Trump to change my mind
- Some questions for Kamala Harris about eligibility | Eastman in Newsweek
- Newsweek defends Eastman
- Jim Geraghty: The ‘Natural-Born Citizen’ Debate Needs to End
- WSJ Editorial Board: How Biden’s running mate blocked a hospital rescue to help the SEIU.
- California avoided rolling blackouts for two decades. What went wrong on the grid?
- New rolling blackouts could hit millions in California; Newsom calls crisis ‘unacceptable’
- California DAs ask NFL to pull commercial on Sacramento police shooting of Stephon Clark
- NFL commercial on Stephon Clark shooting
- Who was the real Stephon Clark?
- California wealth tax could become first of its kind in US under new proposal
- California set to pass the nation’s first wealth tax targeting the ultra rich
- California Teachers Association employees up in arms over proposed pension cuts
- Sacramento County used most of its federal coronavirus funding to pay sheriff’s payroll