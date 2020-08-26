Episode 135: False Promises, True Miseries

Nearly four years into operation, the California Resistance has produced schools that won’t educate, an ineffective (when not destructive) response to COVID-19, million-acre wildfires, and government-imposed blackouts as a sacrificial offering to Mother Earth. David and Will discuss the week’s developments, and take a look at the highs and lows — and Californication — of the Republican National Convention. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Guilfoyle, Newsom, Harris — San Francisco’s civic soap opera plays out on national stage
- Skelton: California should allow its voters to fill U.S. Senate vacancies — not the governor
- At RNC, California teacher Rebecca Friedrichs says teachers’ unions turning schools into ‘war zones’
- Ban on flavored tobacco sales is approved by California Assembly
- Editorial: Pass AB 323 and save California newspapers
- Trump on California wildfires: ‘You got to get rid of the leaves’
- Interior distributes more than $514 million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) to California
- California fires: State, feds agree to thin millions of acres of forests
- Sacramento high school pretends becomes day care
- Why some California classrooms will reopen for child care, though barred from in-person instruction
- NFL’s Goddell to Kaepernick: ‘Sorry’
- C.S. Lewis, “That Hideous Strength”