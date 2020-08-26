Episode 135: False Promises, True Miseries

(diane39/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Nearly four years into operation, the California Resistance has produced schools that won’t educate, an ineffective (when not destructive) response to COVID-19, million-acre wildfires, and government-imposed blackouts as a sacrificial offering to Mother Earth. David and Will discuss the week’s developments, and take a look at the highs and lows — and Californication — of the Republican National Convention. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:

dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com

Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: