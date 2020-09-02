Episode 136: Not to be Confused with Janet Jackson

The state’s bill-o-matic legislative session ended this week, and with it comes the end of Santa Barbara senator Hannah-Beth Jackson’s 14-year reign of error. David and Will consider Jackson’s Constitution-busting legislative history, Donald Trump’s bizarre foray into the eviction-moratorium debate, and the profusion of California obituaries. Bonus: Respect for actor Chadwick Boseman. Music by Metalachi.
