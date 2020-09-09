Episode 137: Everybody Is an Idiot

A tree engulfed in flames during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, Calif., September 8, 2020. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)

David and Will review the politicization of human intimacy, this week starring Kamala Harris’s bedside ministry to Jacob Blake, state Senator Scott Wiener’s bill to legalize pedophilia, and the Oscars’ newest diversity initiative. Bonus: Nancy Pelosi fights for her most valued constituents (rich Californians in need of a federal tax break) and the San Bernardino gender-reveal party that literally sparked a social movement. Music by Metalachi.

