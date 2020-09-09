Episode 137: Everybody Is an Idiot

David and Will review the politicization of human intimacy, this week starring Kamala Harris’s bedside ministry to Jacob Blake, state Senator Scott Wiener’s bill to legalize pedophilia, and the Oscars’ newest diversity initiative. Bonus: Nancy Pelosi fights for her most valued constituents (rich Californians in need of a federal tax break) and the San Bernardino gender-reveal party that literally sparked a social movement. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Kamala: ‘Proud’ of Jacob Blake
- Why Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are demanding tax cuts for their rich friends
- New Oscars standards say best picture contenders must be inclusive to compete
- LA Rams ready for kickoff in new, $5 billion high-tech SoFi Stadium — without fans
- Gender reveal party sparks massive wildfire in California, fire officials say
- Fact check: California bill does not legalize pedophilia
- Tom Wolfe, “The Painted Word”