Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 137: Everybody Is an Idiot

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
A tree engulfed in flames during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, Calif., September 8, 2020. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)

David and Will review the politicization of human intimacy, this week starring Kamala Harris’s bedside ministry to Jacob Blake, state Senator Scott Wiener’s bill to legalize pedophilia, and the Oscars’ newest diversity initiative. Bonus: Nancy Pelosi fights for her most valued constituents (rich Californians in need of a federal tax break) and the San Bernardino gender-reveal party that literally sparked a social movement. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Accept the Results

By
One of the many wondrous ironies of the 2016 presidential campaign is that the very same Democrats who spent the months leading up to the election demanding that Donald Trump make a solemn vow to “accept the results,” prelusive to the concession speech he was expected to make, refused to accept the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Accept the Results

By
One of the many wondrous ironies of the 2016 presidential campaign is that the very same Democrats who spent the months leading up to the election demanding that Donald Trump make a solemn vow to “accept the results,” prelusive to the concession speech he was expected to make, refused to accept the ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Bout of COVID Polarization

By
Donald Trump sometimes calls the coronavirus “the invisible enemy.” Occasionally he comes up with an evocative phrase. And for me it evokes the way the disease harms the society that contends with it. By adopting quarantines, the cities empty, and the protective presence of citizens is withdrawn from shopping ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Bout of COVID Polarization

By
Donald Trump sometimes calls the coronavirus “the invisible enemy.” Occasionally he comes up with an evocative phrase. And for me it evokes the way the disease harms the society that contends with it. By adopting quarantines, the cities empty, and the protective presence of citizens is withdrawn from shopping ... Read More
Loading...