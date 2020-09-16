Episode 138: Trousers Fully Engulfed

Monrovia Fire Department Captain Harvey Howell watches the Bobcat Fire after an evacuation was ordered for the residents of Arcadia, Calif., September 13, 2020. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

David and Will discuss the reigning narrative that California’s wildfire catastrophe are the result of climate change. In other news: Daily Wire leaving LA, and USC’s latest defeat in the woke wars. Music by Metalachi.

