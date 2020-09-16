Episode 138: Trousers Fully Engulfed

David and Will discuss the reigning narrative that California’s wildfire catastrophe are the result of climate change. In other news: Daily Wire leaving LA, and USC’s latest defeat in the woke wars. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Academy strips ‘Schindler’s List’ of Best Picture Award due to lack of diversity
- Barbara Ferrer says no school till after election day
- Daily Wire to leave California for Nashville
- Professor suspended for saying a Chinese word that sounds like a racial slur in English
- USC removes former president’s name from historic international relations school
- USC 2017 statement on free speech
- Trump’s wildfire confab with Newsom
- ProPublica on Western wildfires
- Placentia, California’s war for independence
- Assembly Bill 2967: Check into the union anytime, but never leave
- State Senate bill nail in the coffin for pension reform
- Cal Policy Center: Burn it down