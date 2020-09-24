Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 139: Mental Exercises, Tackle Dummies, and Practicing against Air

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
California governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in San Diego, Calif., October 9, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

David and Will discuss how state regulators and fretful college administrators destroyed the college football season in California. Governor Newsom’s latest executive order won’t stop wildfires but will slowly strangle the economy. Kamala Harris inflames water anxiety during a campaign cameo in Flint, Mich. Elon Musk thumps UC Berkeley professor Robert Reich. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Get Your Facts Right

By
On the menu today: Another reminder that “People of Praise” and “People of Hope” are not the same group, and proof that “People of Hope” did not inspire Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale; wondering what Joe Biden is doing with his time these days; and two Senate committees release their ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Get Your Facts Right

By
On the menu today: Another reminder that “People of Praise” and “People of Hope” are not the same group, and proof that “People of Hope” did not inspire Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale; wondering what Joe Biden is doing with his time these days; and two Senate committees release their ... Read More
Loading...