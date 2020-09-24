Episode 139: Mental Exercises, Tackle Dummies, and Practicing against Air

David and Will discuss how state regulators and fretful college administrators destroyed the college football season in California. Governor Newsom’s latest executive order won’t stop wildfires but will slowly strangle the economy. Kamala Harris inflames water anxiety during a campaign cameo in Flint, Mich. Elon Musk thumps UC Berkeley professor Robert Reich. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Kamala Harris cameo appearance in Flint
- No detectable lead poisoning in Flint after all
- Elon Musk Torches Robert Reich Tony Stark-Style Over ‘Modern Day Robber Baron’ Claim
- Newsom says California has no restrictions preventing Pac-12 football’s restart
- California restrictions governingPac-12 teams: From a practical standpoint, it’s impractical
- California burnin’ — a warning against one-party rule
- SF Chronicle: ‘A climate damn emergency’ — is Gov. Newsom acting like it?
- Forest Fires aren’t at historic highs in the United States. Not even close
- Sacramento City Unified suddenly has a budget surplus. Will a state takeover be delayed?
- California: Fraud likely driving suspicious spike in unemployment claims
- Newsom: Unemployment claim backlog will be “substantially addressed”
- California’s troubled unemployment agency needs immediate overhaul, report says
- Extra $300 unemployment money is gone. How will people survive without it?