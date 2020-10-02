Episode 140: Another Atlas Shrugs

David and Will process investor Jeffrey Gundlach’s threat to exit California, the state’s multiple appearances in the first presidential debate, and Governor Newsom’s latest foray into corporate-board diversity and slave reparations. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Bahnsen: On last night’s debate
- Newsom signs law to mandate more diversity in California corporate boardrooms
- California Governor Gavin Newsom signs bill opening door to paying slavery reparations
- Newsom bans new gas cars — and begs Trump for a fight
- Jeffrey Gundlach tells realtors in low-tax states to ‘Give me a call’
- Disney to Lay Off 28,000 Employees as Disneyland’s Reopening Unclear
- Missing assignment: California still hasn’t finished its annual financial disclosures
- State Controller’s reports missing — but not her opinions on climate change
- ‘The Rock’ has sold his soul to China
- Don’t overlook Hollywood’s influence
- How the Mercury News blew coverage of BLM attack on San Jose mayor’s house
- News flash: Bay Area newspaper endorses conservative for transit board