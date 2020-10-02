Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 140: Another Atlas Shrugs

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris inspect wildfire damage in Auberry, Calif., September 15, 2020. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

David and Will process investor Jeffrey Gundlach’s threat to exit California, the state’s multiple appearances in the first presidential debate, and Governor Newsom’s latest foray into corporate-board diversity and slave reparations. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

