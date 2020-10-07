Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 141: California Achieves Stone-Age Governance

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) at the site of the Creek Fire in Auberry, Calif., September 15, 2020. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Wildfires have achieved what government could not, burning through California at a rate unseen since prehistory. Gavin Newsom appoints the first openly gay man to the state Supreme Court. Kamala Harris relabels “free” college tuition for black audiences. Disney’s Bob Iger bails on the governor’s business-reopening commission. Xavier Becerra wins and San Franciscans lose in the court battle over housing. Trump’s bizarre intervention in the federal COVID bailout, and California’s likely abuse of same. Bonus: Former California assemblyman Chuck DeVore talks about how California looks — from his new home in Austin, Texas. Music by Metalachi.

