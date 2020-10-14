Episode 142: Check Your Brahmin Privilege

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Progressives open a new front in the identity politics war, demanding that Kamala Harris fight Indian caste prejudice in California. David and Will fact-check Harris on her Lincoln references. Special Bonus: The final Radio Free California assessment of state ballot propositions. Music by Metalachi.

