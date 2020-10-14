Episode 142: Check Your Brahmin Privilege

Progressives open a new front in the identity politics war, demanding that Kamala Harris fight Indian caste prejudice in California. David and Will fact-check Harris on her Lincoln references. Special Bonus: The final Radio Free California assessment of state ballot propositions. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Kamala Harris’s dishonesty on Abe
- Kamala Harris’s remarks at the Supreme Court confirmation hearing
- It’s time to dismantle caste in the U.S.
- Progressives press Biden to recruit Warren allies, setting up conflict in party
- Trump wants his supporters to watch polling locations. Is that allowed in California?
- Newsom expands comms team with SEIU staffer
- Bahnsen on Trump
- Explaining the confusing Proposition 19 to Californians
- No on Proposition 20, a heavy-handed reaction to justice reforms
- Proposition 22 is vital for workers and California’s economic recovery