Episode 143: California’s Thrill Kill Kult

California’s political class continues its war on Californians, but nowhere is the fighting so lopsided as San Francisco. Gavin Newsom battles a virus only he can see. And we answer this question: When Kamala Harris tells a lie and there’s no honest media to check it, does it become true? Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell among the NBA players to question vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris
- Open letter to Gov: ‘Don’t make it easy for me to leave the state I love’
- San Diego public schools will overhaul its grading system to achieve ‘anti-racism’
- California governor’s Supreme Court nominee wrote opinion derailing adequate school funding case
- Unofficial ballot drop boxes popping up throughout the state worry elections officials
- California GOP defends unofficial ballot boxes
- Ballot drop box catches fire In Baldwin Park; arson investigation underway
- S.F. might change 44 school names, renouncing Washington, Lincoln and even Dianne Feinstein
- Editorial: Economic recovery plan offers San Francisco big ideas to boost business
- Yes, people are leaving San Francisco. After decades of growth, is the city on the decline?
- California third worst in ranking of state unemployment rates that are bouncing back the most
- The Atlantic: Schools aren’t super-spreaders
- California will review FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccines
- California enacts measures to reduce Covid rates in Latino, Black, Pacific Islander communities