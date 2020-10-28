Episode 144: Mask Between Bites, Please

(File photo: Ralph Orlowski/Reuters)

Gavin Newsom rolls out new rules for the holiday table and quietly approves fracking even as he denounces it. Kamala Harris laughs off questions about her socialist inclinations while undermining faith in democratic institutions. Why the LA Dodgers pulled their third baseman just moments before they won the World Series. What to make of Facebook’s friendliness with authoritarian governments. News Flash: We’re not pleased with a California Assembly bill to limit the power of police unions. Music by Metalachi.

