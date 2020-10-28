Episode 144: Mask Between Bites, Please

Gavin Newsom rolls out new rules for the holiday table and quietly approves fracking even as he denounces it. Kamala Harris laughs off questions about her socialist inclinations while undermining faith in democratic institutions. Why the LA Dodgers pulled their third baseman just moments before they won the World Series. What to make of Facebook’s friendliness with authoritarian governments. News Flash: We’re not pleased with a California Assembly bill to limit the power of police unions. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Harris tweets that Barrett confirmation “denies the will of the American people”
- Ben Shapiro: ‘Nothing funny’ about Kamala Harris laughing off questions about socialism
- Bahnsen: How COVID could become a vulnerability for Biden in the campaign’s home stretch
- California unions spend millions on property tax measure
- Never mind Prop 22: Latest court ruling could kill Uber, Lyft
- OC Democratic party leader resigns after backlash for Facebook post praising Ho Chi Minh
- Cash blitz: Who’s spending the most to influence your vote for California’s Legislature
- California’s war on holidays, gatherings, singing, chanting, and shouting
- Gov. Newsom pledges to ban fracking in California – then greenlights more of it
- California bill seeks DA independence from police union money
- Facebook censorship suppresses dissent in Vietnam