Episode 145: This Just In: We’re Not All Nuts and Berries

Ballots are still being counted, but the data emerging from Tuesday’s California voting offer a fascinating possibility: Californians are conservatives who think they’re Democrats. Bonus: Two California members of Assembly persuade a state judge to limit Gavin Newsom’s constitution-busting emergency orders. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- California Dems could boost already overwhelming state Senate majority
- Swaim: California not as crazy as we thought?
- Bahnsen: 2020 California voter guide
- Open letter to Justin Turner and MLB
- MLB investigating Justin Turner, Dodgers coronavirus World Series celebration
- Judge’s official decision in re Newsom
- Newsom rebuked by Sutter County court for use of executive power
- Newsom sends his children back to private school classrooms in California