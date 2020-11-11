Episode 146: California Is the Specter Haunting America

What’s with the Biden team’s bottomless affection for policies tested — failed — in California? Who will Gavin Newsom name to fill the Senate vacuum created by Kamala Harris’s rapid rise? Why do California’s political elites hurt the working class they say they love so much? Music by Metalachi.
- Who will Gavin Newsom appoint to replace Kamala Harris as U.S. senator?
- Nine ways Joe Biden and Kamala Harris aim to make the U.S. like California
California and its contradictions
- San Franciscans allow undocumented to serve in public office
- Newsom warns some Calif. counties will move back to more restrictive tier this week
- Orange County struggles with health equity — and battles state restrictions
- Finding a way to safely reopen Disneyland and California theme parks