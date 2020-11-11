Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 146: California Is the Specter Haunting America

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Kamala Harris speaks to reporters as Joe Biden looks on in Wilmington, Del., August 13, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

What’s with the Biden team’s bottomless affection for policies tested — failed — in California? Who will Gavin Newsom name to fill the Senate vacuum created by Kamala Harris’s rapid rise? Why do California’s political elites hurt the working class they say they love so much? Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

