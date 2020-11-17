Episode 147: And Now for a Break in the Unrelenting Propaganda

People walk past the Los Angeles Times building in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2016. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

The Los Angeles Times turns over its letters page to Trump supporters for a single day. Governor Gavin Newsom locks down 95 percent of California under threat of COVID — but still finds time to celebrate with a lobbyist at French Laundry. Bonus: David and Will discuss waterboarding Will. Music by Metalachi.

