Episode 147: And Now for a Break in the Unrelenting Propaganda

The Los Angeles Times turns over its letters page to Trump supporters for a single day. Governor Gavin Newsom locks down 95 percent of California under threat of COVID — but still finds time to celebrate with a lobbyist at French Laundry. Bonus: David and Will discuss waterboarding Will. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Californians to have most power in the federal government since at least Reagan. Now what?
- Biden urges Congress to pass coronavirus package with state and local government funding
- LA Times: We turned over our letters page to Trump readers for a day.
- California lawmakers take trip to Hawaii amid COVID surge, travel advisory
- 40 Calif. counties in massive rollback as COVID-19 cases double in 10 days
- Newsom’s cozy ties with top lobbyist showcased by French Laundry dinner party
