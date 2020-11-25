Episode 148: The Book of Exoduses

Never mind the flood of entrepreneurs leaving California for safer states, the Golden State’s political class is still bullish on failed policies. The Biden team wants to Make America California Again. Bonus: Listener letters! Music by Metalachi.
- GM dumps Trump. Top automaker sides with California in major shift on climate change
- Homeland Security watchdog faults visa official for helping insiders
- Newsom orders more lockdowns, but Dem’s wife says they’re hurting kids
- Palantir co-founder on moving from California to Texas
- Tech titan flees San Francisco for Florida, says city is poorly managed
- San Francisco mayor slams the ‘lefty movement’ for blocking efforts to address affordable housing crisis
- Street drugs outkilling COVID in SF
- Garcetti’s signature homeless program shelters thousands, but most return to the streets
- L.A. police union spurns City Hall’s request to meet on the budget crisis
- Column: Want to make a fortune in overtime? Apply today to the L.A. Fire Department