Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 148: The Book of Exoduses

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Heavy traffic in San Diego, Calif., July 3, 2020 (Bing Guan/Reuters)

Never mind the flood of entrepreneurs leaving California for safer states, the Golden State’s political class is still bullish on failed policies. The Biden team wants to Make America California Again. Bonus: Listener letters! Music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

