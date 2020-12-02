Episode 149: Mea Culpa

Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign in San Diego, Calif. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

David and Will discuss the now-regular cycle of watching public officials who vote for COVID lockdowns quickly violate them, and then apologize for their great sin. What Janet Yellen didn’t learn while living in the Bay Area. The San Francisco Chronicle hopes Joe Biden will weigh in on California’s stupid lawsuits against oil companies. Bonus: Let us now praise Pacific Legal Foundation for its defense of Central Valley farmers vs. the State of California. Music by Metalachi.

