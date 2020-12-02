Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 149: Mea Culpa

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign in San Diego, Calif. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

David and Will discuss the now-regular cycle of watching public officials who vote for COVID lockdowns quickly violate them, and then apologize for their great sin. What Janet Yellen didn’t learn while living in the Bay Area. The San Francisco Chronicle hopes Joe Biden will weigh in on California’s stupid lawsuits against oil companies. Bonus: Let us now praise Pacific Legal Foundation for its defense of Central Valley farmers vs. the State of California. Music by Metalachi.

White House

Trump's Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he'd leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump's disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
Elections

Our Conspiracy-Minded Subculture

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr declares that he and the Department of Justice have found no evidence of widespread vote fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election; some Trump fans conclude the attorney general has been a deep-state sleeper all along; and why this country is likely ... Read More
