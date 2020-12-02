Episode 149: Mea Culpa

David and Will discuss the now-regular cycle of watching public officials who vote for COVID lockdowns quickly violate them, and then apologize for their great sin. What Janet Yellen didn’t learn while living in the Bay Area. The San Francisco Chronicle hopes Joe Biden will weigh in on California’s stupid lawsuits against oil companies. Bonus: Let us now praise Pacific Legal Foundation for its defense of Central Valley farmers vs. the State of California. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- LA County Supervisor dines at restaurant hours after voting to ban outdoor dining
- Biden could help San Francisco win billions from Big Oil over climate change
- Janet Yellen, Biden’s Treasury nominee, has long thought about Bay Area’s challenges
- Justices will review property rights case
- Pacific Legal Foundation on Cedar Point Nursery v Hassid