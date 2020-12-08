Episode 150: The Sesquicentennial Edition!

Welcome to episode 150 which, like each of its 149 forebears, considers the madness of California. This week, the masklessness of lockdown enthusiasts continues, entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Joe Lonsdale move to Texas, the path of destruction that led Xavier Becerra into the Biden administration, and Gavin Newsom’s golden opportunity to name replacements for state attorney general, secretary of state, and U.S. Senate. Bonus: Mark Zuckerberg’s role in the Biden victory.Music by Metalachi.
