Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 151: Eric Swalwell’s Hidden Dragon

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 17, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Reuters)

The entire time he was blasting Trump on Russian involvement in U.S. politics, NorCal congressman and House Intelligence Committee member Eric Swalwell knew he had spy problems of his own. In other news, David and Will discuss the departures for Texas of Oracle and Hewlett Packard, how climate activists are pushing California cities into the utility business, Netflix’s love letter to Hollywood radicals in “Mank,” USC football, and more. Music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

