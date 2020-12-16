Episode 151: Eric Swalwell’s Hidden Dragon

The entire time he was blasting Trump on Russian involvement in U.S. politics, NorCal congressman and House Intelligence Committee member Eric Swalwell knew he had spy problems of his own. In other news, David and Will discuss the departures for Texas of Oracle and Hewlett Packard, how climate activists are pushing California cities into the utility business, Netflix’s love letter to Hollywood radicals in “Mank,” USC football, and more. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- House Intel Republicans demand answers on Swalwell’s relationship with Chinese spy
- Exclusive: Suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians
- Suspected Chinese spy targeted Bay Area politicians, then disappeared
- Bahnsen: SF hammers another nail in its coffin
- 3 O.C. cities look to unplug from Southern California Edison
- California’s $2 Billion Benefit Fraud
- Newsom-affiliated companies got $2.9 million in relief loans
- Oracle moves to Texas
- Hewlett Packard to Texas
- The facile fascism of David Fincher
- David Fincher’s passion project