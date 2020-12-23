Episode 152: Riding Shotgun with the Pope

State treasurer Fiona Ma wagers California cash in Pope Francis’s misguided “inclusive capitalism” initiative; Sacramento’s youngest assemblyman says the state’s struggling business community needs a muzzle; Governor Newsom appoints Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris’s U.S. Senate seat; and the growing multi-billion-dollar scandal inside California’s unemployment department. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris’ Senate seat
- Fiona Ma joins Pope Francis on “inclusive capitalism”
- Harris auditions for top campaigner role in Georgia
- Georgia Senate runoffs fueled mostly by out-of-state donors
- New data shows residents fleeing California in near record numbers
- Kotkin: Flight of the icons
- Bay Area Assemblymember Alex Lee pushing bill to ban corporate donations to candidates
- Bay Area biz group accuses Newsom, Dems of “business climate denial”
- California dropped its guard before it was hit with $2 billion in unemployment fraud
- California once quelled COVID with stay-at-home order. Why this one isn’t working as well