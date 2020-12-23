Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 152: Riding Shotgun with the Pope

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Pope Francis leads the Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican with no public participation due to the coronavirus outbreak, April 11, 2020. (Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters)

State treasurer Fiona Ma wagers California cash in Pope Francis’s misguided “inclusive capitalism” initiative; Sacramento’s youngest assemblyman says the state’s struggling business community needs a muzzle; Governor Newsom appoints Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris’s U.S. Senate seat; and the growing multi-billion-dollar scandal inside California’s unemployment department. Music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

