Episode 153: Not the Book of Revelation, but a Remarkable Facsimile!

David and Will review pandemics, wildfires, utility regulation, school lockdowns, the fall and rise of Kamala Harris, Father Junipero Serra, San Francisco, blackouts, Gavin Newsom, Kobe Bryant, George Floyd, porn-star licensing, on-and-off plastic bag bans, Elon Musk, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf, John Wayne, John Sutter, Walter “Big Train” Johnson, the Book of Exoduses, and much (much) more. Music by Metalachi.
The months-long political stalemate over the passage of a second round of coronavirus stimulus relief has finally come to an end and many Americans are poised to receive a one-time $600 stimulus check, but when?
The Trump administration is rushing to send the payments to millions of Americans beginning as soon ...
Read More
The months-long political stalemate over the passage of a second round of coronavirus stimulus relief has finally come to an end and many Americans are poised to receive a one-time $600 stimulus check, but when?
The Trump administration is rushing to send the payments to millions of Americans beginning as soon ...
Read More
With the rise of the Left inevitable over the next two years, the public should become acquainted with the Left’s strange language of Wokespeak. Failure to do so could result in job termination and career cancellation. It is certainly a fluid tongue. Words often change their meanings as the political context ...
Read More
With the rise of the Left inevitable over the next two years, the public should become acquainted with the Left’s strange language of Wokespeak. Failure to do so could result in job termination and career cancellation. It is certainly a fluid tongue. Words often change their meanings as the political context ...
Read More
Non-profit humanitarian agency World Vision United States improperly transacted with the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) in 2014 with approval from the Obama administration, sending government funds to an organization that had been sanctioned over its ties to terrorism, according to a new report.
Senate Finance ...
Read More
Non-profit humanitarian agency World Vision United States improperly transacted with the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) in 2014 with approval from the Obama administration, sending government funds to an organization that had been sanctioned over its ties to terrorism, according to a new report.
Senate Finance ...
Read More
On the menu today: Sure, there will be furious fights on Capitol Hill in the coming days, but on the last Tuesday of 2020, let’s lighten things up by looking at a silly celebrity story that some people will attempt to turn into a culture-war flashpoint. A famous actor’s wife that you probably never heard of ...
Read More
On the menu today: Sure, there will be furious fights on Capitol Hill in the coming days, but on the last Tuesday of 2020, let’s lighten things up by looking at a silly celebrity story that some people will attempt to turn into a culture-war flashpoint. A famous actor’s wife that you probably never heard of ...
Read More
The following is an adapted excerpt from Helen Raleigh’s new book, Backlash: How China’s Aggression Has Backfired.
The Chinese Communist Party’s leader, Xi Jinping, is the most powerful leader in Communist China since Chairman Mao. Yet, Xi’s outward strongman image is a veneer over his inner ...
Read More
The following is an adapted excerpt from Helen Raleigh’s new book, Backlash: How China’s Aggression Has Backfired.
The Chinese Communist Party’s leader, Xi Jinping, is the most powerful leader in Communist China since Chairman Mao. Yet, Xi’s outward strongman image is a veneer over his inner ...
Read More
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about matters prosaic, poetical, and political. If you would like to subscribe and receive “The Tuesday” in your in-box, please follow this link.
‘It Was a Dark and Stormy Night’One of the words I would abolish from our political lexicon is “scary.” ...
Read More
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about matters prosaic, poetical, and political. If you would like to subscribe and receive “The Tuesday” in your in-box, please follow this link.
‘It Was a Dark and Stormy Night’One of the words I would abolish from our political lexicon is “scary.” ...
Read More
Two counties in Georgia will be required to undo a decision that removed more than 4,000 voters from the rolls before the January 5 U.S. Senate runoff elections, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, the sister of former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, found that the counties seemed ...
Read More
Two counties in Georgia will be required to undo a decision that removed more than 4,000 voters from the rolls before the January 5 U.S. Senate runoff elections, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, the sister of former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, found that the counties seemed ...
Read More
Jimmy Galligan -- the 18-year-old biracial teen who has “no regrets” about purposefully derailing the life of his white former classmate for once using a slur when she was 15 -- is hardly the first teenage bully. Hopefully he’ll grow out of that. But in any case, neither he nor his target deserves the ...
Read More
Jimmy Galligan -- the 18-year-old biracial teen who has “no regrets” about purposefully derailing the life of his white former classmate for once using a slur when she was 15 -- is hardly the first teenage bully. Hopefully he’ll grow out of that. But in any case, neither he nor his target deserves the ...
Read More
Lawyers for the Girl Scouts claimed in a court filing on Thursday that a recruitment drive by the Boy Scouts was "highly damaging" to the Girl Scouts.
The Boy Scouts renamed itself Scouts BSA and removed the word "boy" from their recruitment materials in 2018, when the organization decided to open certain ...
Read More
Lawyers for the Girl Scouts claimed in a court filing on Thursday that a recruitment drive by the Boy Scouts was "highly damaging" to the Girl Scouts.
The Boy Scouts renamed itself Scouts BSA and removed the word "boy" from their recruitment materials in 2018, when the organization decided to open certain ...
Read More