Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 153: Not the Book of Revelation, but a Remarkable Facsimile!

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Chula Vista firefighter Rudy Diaz monitors the LNU Lightning Complex Fire as it engulfs brush in Lake County, Calif., August 23, 2020. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

David and Will review pandemics, wildfires, utility regulation, school lockdowns, the fall and rise of Kamala Harris, Father Junipero Serra, San Francisco, blackouts, Gavin Newsom, Kobe Bryant, George Floyd, porn-star licensing, on-and-off plastic bag bans, Elon Musk, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf, John Wayne, John Sutter, Walter “Big Train” Johnson, the Book of Exoduses, and much (much) more. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

NR PLUS U.S.

A Guide to Wokespeak

By
With the rise of the Left inevitable over the next two years, the public should become acquainted with the Left’s strange language of Wokespeak. Failure to do so could result in job termination and career cancellation. It is certainly a fluid tongue. Words often change their meanings as the political context ... Read More
Culture

Wait, Who Is Hilaria Baldwin?

By
On the menu today: Sure, there will be furious fights on Capitol Hill in the coming days, but on the last Tuesday of 2020, let’s lighten things up by looking at a silly celebrity story that some people will attempt to turn into a culture-war flashpoint. A famous actor’s wife that you probably never heard of ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Coming Global Backlash against China

By
The following is an adapted excerpt from Helen Raleigh’s new book, Backlash: How China’s Aggression Has Backfired. The Chinese Communist Party’s leader, Xi Jinping, is the most powerful leader in Communist China since Chairman Mao. Yet, Xi’s outward strongman image is a veneer over his inner ... Read More
Media

‘Scary’ Monsters

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about matters prosaic, poetical, and political. If you would like to subscribe and receive “The Tuesday” in your in-box, please follow this link. ‘It Was a Dark and Stormy Night’One of the words I would abolish from our political lexicon is “scary.” ... Read More
