Episode 155: The Clampdown

David and Will consider California reactions to the pro-Trump mayhem at the U.S. Capitol, including Trump-free Facebook and Twitter, the electronic shutdown of a nonpartisan policy conference in Sacramento, new legislation to recreate a California Patriot Act, and the California Democratic Party’s attempt to label the Recall Newsom campaign a “California coup.” Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Harris will serve as Senate tiebreaker as Democrats sweep Georgia runoff elections
- House introduces gender-neutral language in new rules for Congress
- Larry Ellison bids aloha as he confirms move out of California
- Big Tech clampdown on conservatives
- Times: Big Tech was right to punish Trump, but its power over speech is concerning
- State senators propose Patriot Act-style anti-terror units in CA law enforcement
- Big Tech censorship suppresses the Reopen California movement
- CA Dems call Newsom recall effort ‘a coup’
- ‘It’s all fallen apart’: Newsom scrambles to save California — and his career
- Trouble for Gavin Newsom’s electric car plan? Democrats criticize it at hearing
- Union sues to block California gig worker initiative voters passed 2 months ago
- Restoring pensions from 401(k) plans could cost San Diego millions
- Effort to overturn San Diego’s Prop. B pension cuts takes key step forward
- Tuskegee Airman Theodore Lumpkin dies at 100