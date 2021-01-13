Episode 155: The Clampdown

President Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, December 12, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

David and Will consider California reactions to the pro-Trump mayhem at the U.S. Capitol, including Trump-free Facebook and Twitter, the electronic shutdown of a nonpartisan policy conference in Sacramento, new legislation to recreate a California Patriot Act, and the California Democratic Party’s attempt to label the Recall Newsom campaign a “California coup.” Music by Metalachi.

