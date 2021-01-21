Episode 156: So Close to Newsom, So Far from God

Gavin Newsom adds “failed vaccine rollout” to his catalogue of failures. Monarchical power saves ex-congressman Duncan Hunter. Census data reveals California’s population growth is slowest since 1900. David and Will consider new state laws, the precarious state of free speech, and Bridget Mason, the freed slave who remains a California hero. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Bridget “Biddy” Mason, former slave, LA entrepreneur, landowner, philanthropist
- Conservatives rebuke Duncan Hunter pardon
- John Eastman’s statement on his retirement from Chapman University’s Fowler School of Law
- New data shows residents fleeing California in near record numbers
- New year brings new laws to California workplaces
- Facing recall, Newsom accelerates sluggish vaccine rollout
- After anonymous donation to Newsom recall, Democrat revives campaign finance proposal
- U.S. Supreme Court takes up dispute over California nonprofit donor disclosure requirement
- A Final Assessment of the Trump Presidency, and the Path Forward