Episode 156: So Close to Newsom, So Far from God

Gov. Newsom (D., Calif.) addresses a news conference about the vaccine plan at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., January 15, 2021. (Irfan Khan/Reuters)

Gavin Newsom adds “failed vaccine rollout” to his catalogue of failures. Monarchical power saves ex-congressman Duncan Hunter. Census data reveals California’s population growth is slowest since 1900. David and Will consider new state laws, the precarious state of free speech, and Bridget Mason, the freed slave who remains a California hero. Music by Metalachi.

