Episode 157: Shocking, Not Shocking

Governor Gavin Newsom watches as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., December 14, 2020. (Jae C. Hong/Reuters Pool)

Governor Gavin Newsom eases COVID restrictions as the recall effort gathers strength, but he’ll have a tough time persuading his allies in the state’s teachers union that it’s safe to reopen schools. Kiss frontman Gene Simmons leaves California for income-tax-free Washington, John Sutter was a very bad man, Kevin Faulconer’s bungled effort to move left, and Henry “Hank” Aaron is an American hero. Bonus: Will and David go deep on one powerful police union’s readiness to smear its political enemies by misusing the alleged victim of a 2015 rape. Music by Metalachi.

