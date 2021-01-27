Episode 157: Shocking, Not Shocking

Governor Gavin Newsom eases COVID restrictions as the recall effort gathers strength, but he’ll have a tough time persuading his allies in the state’s teachers union that it’s safe to reopen schools. Kiss frontman Gene Simmons leaves California for income-tax-free Washington, John Sutter was a very bad man, Kevin Faulconer’s bungled effort to move left, and Henry “Hank” Aaron is an American hero. Bonus: Will and David go deep on one powerful police union’s readiness to smear its political enemies by misusing the alleged victim of a 2015 rape. Music by Metalachi.
