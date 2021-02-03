Episode 158: Frickin’ Laser Beams & Other California Conspiracies

California Governor Gavin Newsom addresses a news conference held at the launch of mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., January 15, 2021. (Irfan Khan/Pool via Reuters)

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says Jewish financiers used satellite-mounted laser beams to spark catastrophic NorCal wildfires. As Gavin Newsom’s popularity plummets, Van Jones and the LA Times echo false claims the recall effort is “tied” to QAnon and white supremacists. David and Will celebrate a bill to unionize state capitol staffers — because why should legislators escape the punishment they inflict on others? — and they examine the governor’s ban on evictions. Charter schools continue to outperform union-run schools. The man who moved from California to Texas and back again. Bonus: See’s Candies place in California (and business) history. Music by Metalachi.

