Episode 159: The Internal Contradictions of the Progressive State

In the controversy over reopening schools, Gavin Newsom finds himself in a knife fight with the California teachers union that brought him to the governor’s mansion. San Francisco mayor London Breed reveals her mettle. State lawmakers give businesses a new reason to flee California, pushing legislation that would increase “intersectional protections” in the workplace. Music by Metalachi.
