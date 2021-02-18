Episode 160: Eine Klein Not Music

Kevin D. Williamson educates New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, who just wants California to stop embarrassing the progressive project. Gavin Newsom’s gift to campaign contributors. Joe Biden’s nominee for the No. 2 spot at the Education Department runs into some criticism for her incompetence at San Diego Unified. All this and prophylactics, maskless brides, and more. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Removing a condom without consent could lead to civil damages under California bill
- Lorena Gonzalez California proposes Amazon-focused bill protecting workers from ‘abusive’ quotas
- California lawmaker wants state to spend millions to revive tourism industry after pandemic
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy attended his son’s wedding in California amid deadly COVID-19 surge
- California is last in survey of states with fewest Covid restrictions
- Investigation: Big Newsom donors received no-bid contracts during COVID-19 response
- Ezra Klein: California is making liberals squirm
- Ezra Klein misapprehends California’s problems
- Biden on school closures: “It is a national emergency”
- Biden favors teachers unions over students’ education
- Charter school advocates, San Diego NAACP raise objections to Biden’s pick for No. 2 spot at Education Department