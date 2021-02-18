Episode 160: Eine Klein Not Music

Ezra Klein during an interview in the White House, January 6, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Kevin D. Williamson educates New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, who just wants California to stop embarrassing the progressive project. Gavin Newsom’s gift to campaign contributors. Joe Biden’s nominee for the No. 2 spot at the Education Department runs into some criticism for her incompetence at San Diego Unified. All this and prophylactics, maskless brides, and more. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:

dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com

Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: