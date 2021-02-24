Episode 161: The Engine That Devours America

The death at 101 of San Francisco poet and publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti has David and Will thinking of the conservative response to California’s revolutionary artists. Xavier Becerra faces Senate judgment day. Newsom could kill the recall movement by ending school lockdowns. As business flees California, state lawmakers entertain bills to kill those that stay behind. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Poet Who Nurtured the Beats, Dies at 101
- Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s “In Goya’s Greatest Scenes We Seem to See”
- Rich Lowry on Xavier Becerra: What kind of bully harasses nuns?
- Becerra hits primetime
- CPC: 47 of 58 California counties have met Gov. Newsom’s benchmark to reopen K-6 schools
- Oakland teacher points finger at ‘rich white parents’ in reopening debate
- Entire California school board out after disparaging parents on accidental Zoom broadcast
- San Francisco school district touts its proposal to bring students back, shares details of dueling plans
- California schools debate pins Newsom between allies and GOP recall backers
- Miami mayor makes pitch to San Francisco tech workers — ‘Thinking of Moving to Miami? DM me’
- Dems find a new way to violate Prop 13 and overturn Prop 15 results
- New bill proposes jail time for employers who participate in wage theft
- What due process? New state senate bill allows regulators to try, convict and confiscate business property in wage disputes