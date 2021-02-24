Episode 161: The Engine That Devours America

California Governor Gavin Newsom attends a news conference to launch a coronavirus vaccination supersite in San Diego, Calif., February 8, 2021. (Sandy Huffaker/Pool via Reuters)

The death at 101 of San Francisco poet and publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti has David and Will thinking of the conservative response to California’s revolutionary artists. Xavier Becerra faces Senate judgment day. Newsom could kill the recall movement by ending school lockdowns. As business flees California, state lawmakers entertain bills to kill those that stay behind. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:

dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com

Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: