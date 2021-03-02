Episode 162: RFC’s Committee on Stanford’s ‘Committee on Committees’

Stanford University’s lefty professors work overtime to take down the affiliated free-market Hoover Institution. David says if the ACLU is to mean anything, it ought to at least stand for each of the nouns in its name. Will says public-safety unions are more concerned about conservative lawmakers than lefty Defund Police campaigns. California’s auditor says the state air-resources board isn’t hitting its own goals and has turned to alternative facts to say that it is. Also: Teachers’ union lockdown hypocrisy, using tech to surveil LA’s students for public health, Newsom Corruption Watch, and your letters. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
