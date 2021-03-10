Episode 163: Green Eggs and Censorship

San Diego-based Dr. Seuss Enterprises announces the premature deaths of several Seuss titles it deems offensive. It’s no accident that Meghan and Harry settled in California, the engine room of American woke politics. Fact-checking Gavin Newsom’s feckless State of the State speech. The Biden administration surprises nearly everyone with a SCOTUS filing that says California officials, including Kamala Harris, violated the First Amendment rights of nonprofits by demanding lists of donors. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Guess who just admitted Harris and Becerra violated the First Amendment
- Biden’s COVID relief saves S.F’s budget will be saved from painful cuts. What about in the next one?
- Union’s private Facebook page begs teachers not to advertise their spring break vacations
- California bill would give $1,000 fines to retailers with separate ‘girls’ and ‘boys’ toy sections
- California Republicans who contested election results would be banned from Assembly under bill
- Against canceling Dr. Seuss
- Woke comes to public finance
- Disinformation, false narratives, bias structure sink new San Jose housing department podcast series
- Newsom signs ban on commercial renter evictions through June
- ParentUnion.org
- CaliforniaSchoolChoice.org