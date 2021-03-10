Episode 163: Green Eggs and Censorship

A customer looks at books by Dr. Seuss in a bookstore in Brooklyn, N.Y., March 2, 2021. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

San Diego-based Dr. Seuss Enterprises announces the premature deaths of several Seuss titles it deems offensive. It’s no accident that Meghan and Harry settled in California, the engine room of American woke politics. Fact-checking Gavin Newsom’s feckless State of the State speech. The Biden administration surprises nearly everyone with a SCOTUS filing that says California officials, including Kamala Harris, violated the First Amendment rights of nonprofits by demanding lists of donors. Music by Metalachi.

