Episode 164: To Serve Man

When they’re not spreading disinformation about COVID to keep schools locked down, California’s teachers’ unions are promoting an ethnic and gender studies curriculum based on ancient hatreds and tasty Aztecs entrees. In other news, Newsom celebrates Biden’s catastrophe at the border, Iran criminalizes California hip-hop artist Sasy, and San Francisco finds new ways to make homelessness worse. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- The Mission: St. Joseph and the return of the swallows to Capistrano
- S.F. pays $61,000 a year for one tent in a site to shelter the homeless. Why?
- 3 ‘struggling’ Ralphs, Food 4 Less stores in L.A. to close following passage of ‘hero pay’ bump
- No more urine tests: Proposed California law would end most workplace marijuana tests
- Iran makes arrests over controversial California-based singer Sasy’s latest music video
- Biden lifts Trump-era ban blocking most legal immigration to the U.S.
- California to spend $28 million to help asylum-seekers arriving from Mexico
- Los Angeles schools and teachers’ union agree to reopen classrooms
- Teachers unions’ sci-fi dystopia: “Families at risk of illness and death”
- CDC: Transmission of SARS–CoV-2 in K-12 schools
- California’s radical, bigoted, completely nonsensical ethnic studies plan
- California’s proposed ethnic studies curriculum urges students to chant to the Aztec deity of human sacrifice
- Revenge of the gods