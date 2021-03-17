Episode 164: To Serve Man

(diego_cervo/Getty Images)

When they’re not spreading disinformation about COVID to keep schools locked down, California’s teachers’ unions are promoting an ethnic and gender studies curriculum based on ancient hatreds and tasty Aztecs entrees. In other news, Newsom celebrates Biden’s catastrophe at the border, Iran criminalizes California hip-hop artist Sasy, and San Francisco finds new ways to make homelessness worse. Music by Metalachi.

