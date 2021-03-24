Episode 165: Intel Outside of California

California-born Intel announces a massive, multigenerational investment in new manufacturing — in Arizona. Guaranteed basic income gets a media boost out of Stockton. Hackers declare open season on state government computers loaded with personal data and access to billions of dollars, and Gavin Newsom declares open season on recall opponents. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Pac 12’s unexpected dominance highlights an endearingly weird men’s Sweet 16
- Whoopi Godlber: Polanski’s rape “wasn’t rape-rape”
- How Trump got control of the border
- Intel invests $20 billion into new factories, will produce chips for other companies
- California program giving $500 no-strings-attached stipends pays off, study finds
- SF School Board Member Accused Asians of Using ‘White Supremacy’ to ‘Get Ahead’
- Phish leads to breach at Calif. State Controller
- EDD wrestles with computer outage amid unemployment claims backlog
- Three California Latinos serve in Joe Biden’s cabinet now that Xavier Becerra is confirmed
- Xavier Becerra Is a ruthless partisan. I should know
- No to Becerra
- So you’re saying he’s a veteran? Xavier Becerra’s culture war
- Newsom plans to ‘fight like hell’ to save political legacy
- Democrats have Newsom’s back as recall campaign ramps up
- Newsom takes aim at anti-vaxxers, a group he once embraced
- How California Democrats could delay a Gavin Newsom recall
- Ana Kasparian, Young Turk, supports Newsom Recall
- Voters know CA Gov. Gavin Newsom’s troubles began before pandemic
- How a government-union court case could drain the Democrats’ coffers
- Jeff Hewitt: Riverside Co. supe on failed COVID rollout