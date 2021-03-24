Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 165: Intel Outside of California

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Governor Gavin Newsom addresses a news conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., January 15, 2021. (Irfan Khan/Reuters Pool)

California-born Intel announces a massive, multigenerational investment in new manufacturing — in Arizona. Guaranteed basic income gets a media boost out of Stockton. Hackers declare open season on state government computers loaded with personal data and access to billions of dollars, and Gavin Newsom declares open season on recall opponents. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

Loading...