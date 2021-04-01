Episode 166: Untotal Recall

A new poll shows California voters have short-term memory loss when it comes to Gavin Newsom. Tom Steyer thinks Tom Steyer would make a good governor. Cindy Marten ran San Diego Unified into the ground, and Joe Biden thinks that’s good enough for the No. 2 post at the U.S. Department of Ed. California’s teachers’ unions refuse to get back into schools, but San Diego says it’s got teachers for undocumented minors just in from Mexico. California state agencies have lost billions to fraud, but state lawmakers think they’d be great running a public-funded debit-card for the poor. Music by Metalachi.
