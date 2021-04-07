Episode 167: Glengarry Glendale

If she’s really from California, why does Kamala Harris think water is nonpartisan? Should teachers step over California kids in order to teach migrant children? Should the state supreme court really end California’s cash-bail system? Why are San Franciscans working to recall Chesa Boudin? All this and David Mamet, NCAA men’s basketball, Ben Shapiro, Major League Baseball, and the Biden administration’s dangerous plagiarism of failed California policies. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Major League Baseball and the voting-rights con
- Harris touts infrastructure plan — and Newsom — on first official California visit as VP
- Biden’s $2.5T infrastructure plan includes pro-union legislation
- Steven Greenhut: Reform California’s water policies
- Long Beach Convention Center expected to be used as shelter for migrant children
- Los Angeles teachers will get child care stipend for young kids
- California’s top court ends cash bail for some defendants who can’t afford it
- Ben Shapiro: Why I left California
- David Bahnsen: The Great California Exodus
- David Mamet: The New Zealander comes to California
- Will Swaim: The folk song that slandered California’s suburbs
- Michael Gibson: Chesa Boudin’s dangerous San Francisco
- Biggest donor to Chesa Boudin recall campaign is a tech investor and former PayPal exec