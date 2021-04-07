Episode 167: Glengarry Glendale

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

If she’s really from California, why does Kamala Harris think water is nonpartisan? Should teachers step over California kids in order to teach migrant children? Should the state supreme court really end California’s cash-bail system? Why are San Franciscans working to recall Chesa Boudin? All this and David Mamet, NCAA men’s basketball, Ben Shapiro, Major League Baseball, and the Biden administration’s dangerous plagiarism of failed California policies. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:

dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com

Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: