Episode 168: Caitlyn Jenner for Governor?

Caitlyn Jenner at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, California, April 3, 2018. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

We mark the April 14, 1939, publication of Grapes of Wrath with belated criticism. Recalled and recently reelected state senator Josh Newman wants to make recalls harder. Joe Musgrove pitches the Padres’ first no-hitter. Biden taps former SoCal congressman and literal Lottery winner Gil Cisneros to lead Pentagon department. Gavin Newsom screw-up on trash reveals everything stupid about California. Caitlyn Jenner says she’s got what it takes to run deeply troubled California. The teacher union’s terror campaign on COVID continues. The Supreme Court spanks California again, this time over in-home Bible studies. For next week: Read and consider Tucker Carlson’s argument that Ronald Reagan is responsible for California’s collapse. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:

dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com

Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: