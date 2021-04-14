Episode 168: Caitlyn Jenner for Governor?

We mark the April 14, 1939, publication of Grapes of Wrath with belated criticism. Recalled and recently reelected state senator Josh Newman wants to make recalls harder. Joe Musgrove pitches the Padres’ first no-hitter. Biden taps former SoCal congressman and literal Lottery winner Gil Cisneros to lead Pentagon department. Gavin Newsom screw-up on trash reveals everything stupid about California. Caitlyn Jenner says she’s got what it takes to run deeply troubled California. The teacher union’s terror campaign on COVID continues. The Supreme Court spanks California again, this time over in-home Bible studies. For next week: Read and consider Tucker Carlson’s argument that Ronald Reagan is responsible for California’s collapse. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- San Diego-area native Joe Musgrove throws first no-hitter in Padres history in win over Texas Rangers
- Biden nominates former California congressman Gil Cisneros to take over Pentagon’s personnel office
- How a surprising Newsom veto threw California’s garbage, building industries into chaos
- Caitlyn Jenner considers run for California governor
- Hoping to intimidate voters, state legislature weighs a bill to unmask recall signers
- In 5-4 vote, Supreme Court lifts California’s COVID ban on group Bible study in homes
- California Teachers Association terror campaign
- Homework assignment: Tucker Carlson on Reagan and immigration