Episode 169: Dog Returns to Its Own Vomit

Twelve years after the Great Recession, California lawmakers lay the groundwork for another global real-estate crisis. In other news, David and Will discuss Representative Maxine Waters’s call to violence during jury deliberations in the George Floyd murder case, ethnic and Marxist studies in K–12 schools, and Tucker Carlson’s problem with Ronald Reagan. Music by Metalachi.
