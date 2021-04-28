Episode 170: Unleash the Whackin’

Caitlyn Jenner at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, Calif., April 3, 2018 (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Newsom allies build their case against the recall not by building up the governor but by tearing down Republican challenger Caitlyn Jenner. In other news, David and Will consider California’s loss of a House seat following release of 2020 Census data, San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin’s role in the death of an infant, a victory for parents in the war against teachers unions, and what Judas and the Black Messiah won’t tell you about the Oakland-born Black Panther Party for Self-Defense. Will offers a eulogy for Riverside’s 98-year-old citrus packing house. Music by Metalachi.

