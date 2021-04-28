Episode 170: Unleash the Whackin’

Newsom allies build their case against the recall not by building up the governor but by tearing down Republican challenger Caitlyn Jenner. In other news, David and Will consider California’s loss of a House seat following release of 2020 Census data, San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin’s role in the death of an infant, a victory for parents in the war against teachers unions, and what Judas and the Black Messiah won’t tell you about the Oakland-born Black Panther Party for Self-Defense. Will offers a eulogy for Riverside’s 98-year-old citrus packing house. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Daniel Kaluuya wins best supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- A potent Black Panther movie
- US marks slowest population growth since the Depression
- Gavin Newsom recall clears signature threshold, likely qualifying for California ballot
- Caitlyn Jenner called out for first political gaffe of gubernatorial campaign
- After death of baby, S.F. domestic violence victim advocates ask whether Chesa Boudin is doing enough
- The national movement to replace DAs arrives in Orange County
- Teachers union: members too exhausted for 4-day-a-week school
- Riverside parents beat union attempt to keep schools closed
- CA legislators propose reforms to prevent another A3 charter school scandal
- Riverside citrus packing house, built in 1923, destroyed by fire
- Packing house historic photos
