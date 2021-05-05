Episode 171: A Tale of Two Bills

(Lordn/Getty Images)

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and in Sacramento that means killing a bill that would help teachers exercise their Constitutional right to leave the California Teachers Association. In the same week, teachers union loyalists in the statehouse moved a bill that makes it easier to shut down public charter schools — the only public option for kids trapped in failing union-run schools. In other news, David and Will discuss serious gubernatorial alternatives to Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall, the Silicon Valley firm that declared an end to politics in the workplace, your upcoming state-tax refund, and author Steven Greenhut’s new book, Winning the Water Wars. Music by Metalachi.

Show Notes: