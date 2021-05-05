Episode 171: A Tale of Two Bills

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and in Sacramento that means killing a bill that would help teachers exercise their Constitutional right to leave the California Teachers Association. In the same week, teachers union loyalists in the statehouse moved a bill that makes it easier to shut down public charter schools — the only public option for kids trapped in failing union-run schools. In other news, David and Will discuss serious gubernatorial alternatives to Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall, the Silicon Valley firm that declared an end to politics in the workplace, your upcoming state-tax refund, and author Steven Greenhut’s new book, Winning the Water Wars. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- California’s tax revenue is surging. Will Gov. Newsom send some back to taxpayers?
- California state worker union backs Newsom anti-recall effort in sign of labor’s support
- Transgender activists slam Caitlyn Jenner for opposing trans girls in women’s sports
- Libertarian Jeff Hewitt Jumps Into California Governor Recall Race
- American Federation of Teachers union influenced CDC on in-person-learning guidelines
- LAUSD teachers oppose adding 10 days to school year, union says
- Democratic Committee Chairs Use New Rule to Kill Bills in California Assembly
- Legislators move to gut charter schools further to appease teachers unions
- Kiley: Notify teachers of their workplace rights to leave the union
- Software firm rejects woke workplace, saying ‘We are not a social impact company’
- “Winning the Water Wars”: California can meet its water needs by promoting abundance rather than managing scarcity
- Reform California’s water policies
- Newsom launches effort to deal with drought; emergencies declared in two counties
- Newsom’s drought plan lacks vision and bold action