Episode 172: Christmas in May

Governor Gavin Newsom addresses a news conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., January 15, 2021. (Irfan Khan/Reuters Pool)

Thanks to a one-time bump in taxes paid by California’s wealthiest families, Governor Gavin Newsom is handing out cash prizes to Californians he’ll need to beat the recall campaign. The state Department of Education says advanced high-school math courses are racist, the Disney Corporation tells its employees that punctuality is a feature of white supremacy, and the governor launches a new commission to consider reparations. Also starring National Review’s inimitable Jack Fowler, race-car designer Carroll “Cobra” Shelby, and Vans shoe manufacturer Paul Van Doren. Music by Metalachi.

