Episode 172: Christmas in May

Thanks to a one-time bump in taxes paid by California’s wealthiest families, Governor Gavin Newsom is handing out cash prizes to Californians he’ll need to beat the recall campaign. The state Department of Education says advanced high-school math courses are racist, the Disney Corporation tells its employees that punctuality is a feature of white supremacy, and the governor launches a new commission to consider reparations. Also starring National Review’s inimitable Jack Fowler, race-car designer Carroll “Cobra” Shelby, and Vans shoe manufacturer Paul Van Doren. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Nottes:
- Decades later, California’s ‘Gann limit’ back in spotlight
- Newsom’s relief plan might thwart recall
- Boosted by California’s huge budget surplus, Newsom plays Santa Claus to California voters
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announces school plans while in Castroville
- California nears the Gann limit, a check on excessive taxation
- Legislative Analyst’s Office: Gann spending limits
- State Department of Ed eliminates merit in math as racist
- Governor Newsom announces appointments to first-in-the-nation task force to study reparations for African Americans
- Attorney General Bonta launches new racial justice bureau
- Disney employee training claims U.S. was founded on ‘systemic racism,’ includes ‘White Privilege Checklist’
- California’s new online community college is failing after $100 million launch, audit says
- PPIC Statewide Survey: Californians and Education
- Poll: California parents think public education in need of more parental choice
- Stop calling teachers’ unions our ‘partners’
- UPDATE: Southern California parents secure major victory over teachers union
- Jack Fowler: What an honor, to be counted in this band of brothers and sisters
- Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren dies at age 90