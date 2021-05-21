Episode 173: The Non-Racist Math & Science Episode!

David and Will revisit the state Department of Education’s conclusion that math is racist, consider the governor’s denial of COVID science, do the non-racist math on the state’s new guaranteed basic income and college-savings programs, and San Francisco’s run-in with salmon. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- San Francisco sues state over bid to restrict its Sierra water supplies
- With San Francisco Bay on life support, Newsom withholds the cure
- Gavin Newsom attempts to bribe away his poor record
- Millions of California kids could get $500 for college savings in Newsom’s school plan
- California budget has $35 million for basic income pilot programs
- Richard Nixon: 1969 speech on guaranteed basic income
- California will wait until June 15 to adopt new CDC mask guidelines
- Newsom’s looming threat: Summer blackouts
- Twitter: Marin 10-year-old schools school board
- S.F. wanted to bring seniors back to get $12 million in state funding. But the plan might fall short
- California leftists try to cancel math class
- West Covina, called high-risk by state auditor, makes changes to panel assessing its finances