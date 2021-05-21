Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 173: The Non-Racist Math & Science Episode!

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
David and Will revisit the state Department of Education’s conclusion that math is racist, consider the governor’s denial of COVID science, do the non-racist math on the state’s new guaranteed basic income and college-savings programs, and San Francisco’s run-in with salmon. Music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

