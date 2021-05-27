Episode 174: Teat Cheat

Vice President Kamala Harris tours the Upper San Leandro Water Treatment Plant accompanied by California Governor Gavin Newsom in Oakland, Calif., April 5, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

A Santa Clara County official’s use of a barnyard metaphor to describe the unseemly relationship between government unions and politicians naturally outrages union leaders. The L.A. teachers union blasts Israel and ignores Hamas. The San Diego assemblywoman behind AB5 is now working to destroy the franchise system that made McDonald’s and 7-Eleven famous. Shock: San Francisco is headed for its worst year of overdose deaths. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley was right: Gavin Newsom violated state law requiring a vote on his replacement; you won’t believe what’s next. Music by Mealachi.

