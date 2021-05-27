Episode 174: Teat Cheat

A Santa Clara County official’s use of a barnyard metaphor to describe the unseemly relationship between government unions and politicians naturally outrages union leaders. The L.A. teachers union blasts Israel and ignores Hamas. The San Diego assemblywoman behind AB5 is now working to destroy the franchise system that made McDonald’s and 7-Eleven famous. Shock: San Francisco is headed for its worst year of overdose deaths. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley was right: Gavin Newsom violated state law requiring a vote on his replacement; you won’t believe what’s next. Music by Mealachi.
Show Notes:
- The Dems may have a Kamala Harris problem
- The Dems may be stuck with Kamala Harris
- Biden ready to name Eric Garcetti ambassador to India
- Kiley: Newsom violated state law in appointing Padilla to replace Kamala in U.S. Senate
- Trump loves to bash California. Why is he quiet on Gavin Newsom’s recall?
- Gavin Newsom calls for more state spending at Mexico border, aiming to help migrants
- Earlier is better for Newsom recall, Democrats say. Can it be done?
- Newsom wants to ignite a post-COVID California boom. Here’s what could get in the way
- California’s exodus hits Idaho
- McDonald’s workers want more say over California labor conditions. This plan would help them
- S.F. on course for record-breaking number of drug overdoses in 2021
- Santa Clara County Assessor defiant in face of calls to resign over ‘sucking tit’ comment
- UTLA chapter chairs pass resolution calling for end of U.S. aid to Israel
- Cargill drops fight to build 12,000 homes on Redwood City salt ponds
- Wharton study: COVID-19 School Closures: Long-run Macroeconomic effects