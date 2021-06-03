Episode 175: The Dodransbicentennial Edition

We celebrate the 175th anniversary of John C. Fremont’s description of the San Francisco Bay as “a golden gate,” consider the possibility of a Tulsi Gabbard run for California governor, CalPERS’s role in a lefty shareholder revolt at Exxon, the rising number of male inmates in California’s women’s prisons, the decline of a once-powerful government union, and the meaning of the 1997 murder in Los Angeles of rapper Notorious B.I.G. Bonus: Is it time for the Wiener Watch? Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Tulsi Gabbard leaves Hawaii National Guard for California unit
- At least 2 Exxon board members lose seats in climate fight
- Heartache for colleagues who died in Silicon Valley shooting
- Controversial Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz resigns from City Council
- Male inmates in women’s prisons
- Ex-FBI agent, Biggie filmmakers: Sealed court docs reveal killer, cover-up
- New SEIU president wants to slash union dues, end politics spending. ‘I have to produce.’
- New California union leader tries to block $1 million donation to Newsom recall defense
- New bill would decriminalize psychedelic drugs in California
- SB 357 repeals “loitering for purpose of prostitution” law
- More on John C. Fremont: Lincoln’s Pathfinder: John C. Fremont and the Violent Election of 1856
- Capital Record: David talks with Hunter Baker on morality and markets