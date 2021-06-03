Episode 175: The Dodransbicentennial Edition

The Golden Gate Bridge rises above a neighborhood of tightly packed homes in the Richmond District in San Francisco, 2012. (Robert Galbraith/Reuters)

We celebrate the 175th anniversary of John C. Fremont’s description of the San Francisco Bay as “a golden gate,” consider the possibility of a Tulsi Gabbard run for California governor, CalPERS’s role in a lefty shareholder revolt at Exxon, the rising number of male inmates in California’s women’s prisons, the decline of a once-powerful government union, and the meaning of the 1997 murder in Los Angeles of rapper Notorious B.I.G. Bonus: Is it time for the Wiener Watch? Music by Metalachi.

