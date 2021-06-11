Episode 176: Their Own Private Idaho

Why conservatives should be wary of letting conservative California counties join Idaho. The Left goes nuts as Kamala Harris tells Central Americans to stay home. New study shows California systematically overcounts COVID cases among kids in order to close schools. Waiting for June 15 to return to normal? Forget it: Governor Gavin Newsom now says he’ll let us know when we can have our rights back. The Sacramento Bee tracks dollars to Governor Newsom’s wife from companies with business angling for more state business. BONUS! Find our hidden interview with an RFC listener in Palo Alto. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- California Latino leaders criticize Kamala Harris’ ‘Do not come’ message to migrants
- NY Mag: New research suggests number of kids hospitalized for COVID is overcounted
- Major hospitals overcounted Covid infections among California kids
- The beauty of vaccines and natural immunity
- NR: Why California should be leery of seceding counties
- Kevin Kiley: My plans for the recall
- Gavin Newsom says he will not give up emergency powers on June 15
- Companies lobbying Gavin Newsom help fund his wife’s nonprofit — and her salary
- Palo Alto takes heat over slow solar permitting
- Palo Alto’s great leap forward on internet equality