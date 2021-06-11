Episode 176: Their Own Private Idaho

Boise, Idaho ( Sean Pavone/Getty Images)

Why conservatives should be wary of letting conservative California counties join Idaho. The Left goes nuts as Kamala Harris tells Central Americans to stay home. New study shows California systematically overcounts COVID cases among kids in order to close schools. Waiting for June 15 to return to normal? Forget it: Governor Gavin Newsom now says he’ll let us know when we can have our rights back. The Sacramento Bee tracks dollars to Governor Newsom’s wife from companies with business angling for more state business. BONUS! Find our hidden interview with an RFC listener in Palo Alto. Music by Metalachi.

