Episode 177: Analyzing Deeply California’s Superficiality

David and Will consider Governor Newsom’s telethon-style approach to vaccinations, Joe Biden’s affection for Golden State high-speed rail, and Bloomberg News’s bizarre defense of California economic policy. In Wiener Watch: State senator Scott Wiener understands the idiocy of environmental regulation — but only when it interferes with his efforts to force Californians into bus-dependent city dwellers. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Former congressman Dana Rohrabacher breached Capitol police barricades on Jan. 6
- Joe Biden’s imaginary America
- Feds restore $929 million for California’s billion-dollar bullet train boondoggle
- California tosses COVID restrictions – sort of: No vaccination? Wear that mask!
- California offers ‘dream vacation’ prizes to people who get vaccinated
- California offered checks to undocumented families. An IRS backlog is holding them up for many
- California defies doom with No. 1 U.S. economy
- Urban housing projects need to be unfettered
- Americathon movie trailer