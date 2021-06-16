Episode 177: Analyzing Deeply California’s Superficiality

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D., Calif.) is greeted by a healthcare worker at a vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., January 15, 2021. (Irfan Khan/Reuters)

David and Will consider Governor Newsom’s telethon-style approach to vaccinations, Joe Biden’s affection for Golden State high-speed rail, and Bloomberg News’s bizarre defense of California economic policy. In Wiener Watch: State senator Scott Wiener understands the idiocy of environmental regulation — but only when it interferes with his efforts to force Californians into bus-dependent city dwellers. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:

dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com

Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: