Episode 178: This Just In: Does Weed Make You Conservative?

An employee puts down an eighth of marijuana after letting a customer smell it outside the Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, Calif., April 20, 2018. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

Governor Gavin Newsom’s experiment in legalized weed is failing, and the weed industry says government is to blame. As Newsom gavels to order the nation’s first state reparations committee, David and Will consider the racism inherent in Democratic policies. Congressional Republicans say California ought to return $27 billion the state received in the Biden bailout. The Ninth Circuit says a shareholder can sue the state over its “woman quota” on publicly traded California-based companies. Google will pay millions to social-justice groups in exchange for permission to build a San Jose facility. Music by Metalachi.

