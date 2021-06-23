Episode 178: This Just In: Does Weed Make You Conservative?

Governor Gavin Newsom’s experiment in legalized weed is failing, and the weed industry says government is to blame. As Newsom gavels to order the nation’s first state reparations committee, David and Will consider the racism inherent in Democratic policies. Congressional Republicans say California ought to return $27 billion the state received in the Biden bailout. The Ninth Circuit says a shareholder can sue the state over its “woman quota” on publicly traded California-based companies. Google will pay millions to social-justice groups in exchange for permission to build a San Jose facility. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- California’s reparations task force
- California reparations committee confronts harms of slavery, debates direct payments
- Can Congress take back California’s COVID relief?
- California’s ‘woman quota’ law back in court after 9th Circuit allows shareholder to sue
- California offers $100 million to rescue its struggling legal marijuana industry
- Wiener urban density bill clears Assembly
- San Jose held up Google for millions