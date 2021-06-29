Episode 179: A State in Need of Culturally Competent Head-Shrinking

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, Calif., June 15, 2021. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Oakland is suffering through an epidemic of gun violence, and African-American activists say the solution is $100 million in federal aid for guaranteed income, business subsidies, mortgage payments, and “culturally competent” therapy. Entering fire season, we now know Governor Gavin Newsom lied about his efforts to manage the state’s forests — on the other hand, his new record-setting budget has money for almost everyone. University of California regents vote to end relationships with Catholic hospitals. The state’s water agency says the biggest problem facing California is systemic racism. The Supreme Court brings relief to California farmers smothered by a 1975 state law allowing union organizers onto their land. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:

dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com

Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: