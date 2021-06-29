Episode 179: A State in Need of Culturally Competent Head-Shrinking

Oakland is suffering through an epidemic of gun violence, and African-American activists say the solution is $100 million in federal aid for guaranteed income, business subsidies, mortgage payments, and “culturally competent” therapy. Entering fire season, we now know Governor Gavin Newsom lied about his efforts to manage the state’s forests — on the other hand, his new record-setting budget has money for almost everyone. University of California regents vote to end relationships with Catholic hospitals. The state’s water agency says the biggest problem facing California is systemic racism. The Supreme Court brings relief to California farmers smothered by a 1975 state law allowing union organizers onto their land. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Supreme Court rules against union recruiting on California farms
- Newsom misled the public about wildfire prevention efforts ahead of worst fire season on record
- Five things to know about Newsom’s budget deal with Legislature
- UC regents vote to restrict hospital partnerships with Catholic health care providers
- State water board says racism is the real threat to water abundance
- How to participate in state water board draft water proposal
- As gun violence crisis rages, Oakland leaders call for $100 million in Black communities
- Cities must end their states of emergency