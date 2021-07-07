Episode 180: While San Francisco Simmers

With crime rising in the City by the Bay, DA Chesa Boudin comes armed with a new pronoun policy for trans and nonbinary people. Attorney General Rob Bonta expands California’s ban on taxpayer-funded travel to 17 states with laws he thinks discriminate against transgender people. State assemblyman Kevin Kiley announces he’s running to replace Gavin Newsom in the September recall. SCOTUS ends California’s practice of demanding names of donors to nonprofits operating in the state. Thanks to Joe Biden, every American now sees what Californians have known for decades: Kamala Harris is a horrible boss. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
